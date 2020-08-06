3AW
Mum’s hilarious reaction as she learns of son’s Collingwood debut

3 hours ago
see the video

Image: Twitter / @CollingwoodFC

We’ve seen plenty of videos of AFL debutants calling their parents to tell them the good news.

But this one takes the cake.

Collingwood debutant Trey Ruscoe called his mum to share the big news, and the result couldn’t have been funnier.

“Did the whole team fall over or something, did they?,” she asks in the amusing video.

WATCH THE VIDEO 👇

Press PLAY below for more.

see the video
