Mum’s hilarious reaction as she learns of son’s Collingwood debut

We’ve seen plenty of videos of AFL debutants calling their parents to tell them the good news.

But this one takes the cake.

Collingwood debutant Trey Ruscoe called his mum to share the big news, and the result couldn’t have been funnier.

“Did the whole team fall over or something, did they?,” she asks in the amusing video.

@ AFL players in hubs: remember to call your mum once in a while. 😂 The moment Trey Ruscoe called his mum to let her know some news. pic.twitter.com/8fxmpoHB52 — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) August 5, 2020

