Mum’s plea after being barred from seeing teen son since he woke from a coma

The mother of a teenager who spent 12 days in a coma after a serious car crash at Shepparton has been prevented from seeing her son since he woke up, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Zach Freego, 16, was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital last month for emergency brain surgery.

He woke up from a coma three weeks ago, but still hasn’t seen his family.

His mum, Candice, says he is suffering post-traumatic amnesia and doesn’t understand why his family aren’t there.

“We haven’t been able to see our son since he woke up,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“They had to give him some medication because he was getting really anxious because he was worried that we hadn’t been in.”

Candie Freego says she’s concerned her son’s recovery is suffering because he can’t see his family.

“We just want to hug our son,” She said.

The family have been told they won’t be able to see Zach until he’s moved to a lower care facility or COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

