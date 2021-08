RUMOUR CONFIRMED!

A mural of three Melbourne stars has popped up on the side of a Kew house.

It features Max Gawn, Christian Petracca and Kysaiah Pickett.

3AW was first alerted to the painting this week on The Rumour File.

Eliza’s parents own the house and she told Neil Mitchell it was done by local artist Damian Cazaly.

“Dad is a diehard supporter,” she said.

