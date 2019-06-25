Murder charge: Woman found dead in Kooyong Rd

A man has been charged after a woman was found dead in Melbourne’s south-east overnight.

Paramedics were called to the unit on Kooyong Road, Gardenvale, about 7.30pm yesterday amid reports a woman had suffered stab wounds.

The woman could not be revived.

Homicide squad detectives launched an investigation and arrested a man, 33, last night.

He was charged with murder this morning.

Police say he is believed to have been known to the victim but are yet to reveal any further details.

The circumstances of the death are not yet clear.