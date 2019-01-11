Advertisement
Murray breaks down in pre-tournament press conference
Andy Murray has broken down in tears at a press conference ahead of the Australian Open.
He says there’s a chance this could be his last-ever tournament.
The two-time Wimbledon winner visibly struggled to get through a practice match against Novak Djokovic at Margaret Court Arena yesterday.
He’s been battling a hip injury for more than a year.
5 time runner up Andy Murray says his hip injury is still causing him “a lot of pain” and while he will play this year’s #ausopen he’s likely to call time on his career after Wimbledon @3AW693 @MacquarieSport
— Adam Watherston (@adamwatherston) January 11, 2019