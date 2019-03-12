‘Music to our ears’: Businesses promised greater control in new Labor policy

The Labor Party’s new policy will give greater pricing control back to businesses involved in the online booking industry.

Websites like Booking.com and Expedia are able to restrict the businesses they advertise from offering cheaper prices elsewhere.

The Labor Party has said it will let accommodation providers set their own prices to compete with the booking sites.

Accommodation Association of Australia CEO Richard Munro tells Ross Greenwood the policy “is music to our ears.”

“We need to remind them we’ve actually got the prime product that the consumers are after.

“These guys are actually saying… you can’t put a price on the market better than us, which is almost a restriction on trade.”

He says the ACCC has opened an investigation but “seem to work at a very slow pace.”

Click PLAY to listen to the full interview