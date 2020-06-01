Must-listen: Ross and John relive John Kennedy’s greatest quotes

Three-time Hawthorn premiership coach John Kennedy Snr has been elevated to Legend status in the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Kennedy, 91, played 164 games for the Hawks from 1950-59, serving five years as captain and winning four best and fairest awards.

But it was as a coach that he left his greatest mark, leading Hawthorn to three premierships in 14 years, as well as another five years as coach at North Melbourne.

Perhaps his most iconic moment came in a losing grand final when Kennedy was filmed imploring his players to “do something” at half-time of the 1975 finale.

Ross and John relived some of his greatest moments of oratory when Jon Anderson invited Kennedy Snr* onto the program.

*Not really Kennedy, but actually journalist Geoff Poulter who does a ripping impersonation!

Later, an actual Kennedy, John Jnr, joined the boys to talk about his dad’s elevation to official Legend status.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)