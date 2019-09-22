Mustang belly up: Car mounts pole wiring in Kew crash

A woman was left injured after a car careered up pole wiring in Kew this morning.

The Mustang was precariously positioned on the diagonal support wires with its nose in the air after the crash outside a service centre on Princess Street.

The driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the incident is not yet clear.

Motorists have been advised to allow extra time heading south-bound on the Chandler Highway approaching the scene.

(Photo: Department of Transport)