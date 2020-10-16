3AW
My Room Telethon: Help raise funds for children with cancer

35 mins ago
3aw

3AW is proudly supporting the Footy Show Grand Final Eve: My Room Telethon, raising much needed funds for children with cancer.

This year, the telethon will raise money to fund a paediatric oncology clinical researcher for the Monash Children’s Hospital.

Donate on October 23, before 6pm, and our partner, Jayco Australia, will match your donations dollar for dollar up to $30,000.

Watch the Sunday Footy Show team pull out all stops to raise critical funds for My Room on Channel 9 from 7.30pm.

DONATE HERE

