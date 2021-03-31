3AW
Myer to shut a Melbourne store in July

3 hours ago
Myer has announced it will close a store in suburban Melbourne, which has been open for almost 50 years.

Myer at Westfield Knox, in Wantirna South, will close at the end of July.

It comes as part of the department store chain’s plan to shut down more than 110,000 square metres of floor space across the country.

“In making this decision today, we have taken into account our rising online sales, as well as the number of Myer stores that are in close proximity to the Knox store including Eastland, Fountain Gate, Chadstone and Frankston,” Myer said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

