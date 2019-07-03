Mystery deepens in investigation into young woman’s remains in Beaumaris rockpool

Mystery has deepened surrounding the discovery of 426 bone fragments in the rock pools at Ricketts Point in Beaumaris in January last year.

Sergeant Maurie Ryan from the Missing Persons Unit has told 3AW Breakfast that detectives have been able to confirm the deceased person was a woman, aged in her 20s and about 155 to 159 centimetres tall.

They can tell also deduce the woman had dental work prior to her death.

But the bones are in too poor a condition to uncover who she is, how she died or how her bones ended up in the rockpools.

“I don’t think they’ve been washed up,” Mr Ryan said.

“I think they’ve been placed there.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Sergeant Maurie Ryan with Kate and Qaurters on 3AW Breakfast

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.