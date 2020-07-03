Mystery Melburnian absolutely SMASHES record price for bottle of Australian wine
The record price for a bottle of Australian wine has been absolutely smashed.
A mystery Melburnian has parted with an eye-watering $103,555 for a bottle of 1951 Penfolds Grange.
It’s more than $22,000 more than the previous record.
Penfolds chief winemaker, Peter Gago, told 3AW it was good news for anybody who owned a bottle of Grange, regardless of vintage.
“They all will (go up in value),” he told 3AW Breakfast.
Click PLAY below to hear more!