Mystery solved! Jane Bunn explains why the BOM radar says it’s always raining near Ballan

(Image: Bureau of Meteorology)

Yesterday, a Rumour File caller reported a spot of rain on the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) radar which had been there for several months straight.

Since then, the 3AW Breakfast team have been searching for an answer on why it appears to ALWAYS be raining near Ballan.

Channel Seven’s Jane Bunn says “if it was actually rain it would be so wet there it’s ridiculous!”.

She also shared the definitive reason why the radar has been incorrectly showing rain over the area for weeks.

“They’ll hopefully be fixing it tomorrow,” she told Ross and Russel.

