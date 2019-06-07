3AW
Mystery surrounds death of US couple holidaying in Fiji

3 hours ago
Ross and John

The sudden death of a US couple who were holidaying on Denarau Island in Fiji has sparked concerns for Australians considering warmer climates to escape winter.

Texas couple David Paul, 35, and his wife Michelle, 32, died in Nadi from the undiagnosed illness last month.

It’s not known if the couple were sick before they travelled and a post-mortem still hasn’t determined the cause of death.

Journalist at the Fiji Sun, Waisea Nasokia, has told 3AW Breakfast several more people have fallen ill within the past two weeks.

Nasokia described the symptoms as “flu-like”.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

