Mystery surrounds death of woman at Mill Park home

2 hours ago
3AW News

The homicide squad has been called in after a woman was found dead in Mill Park overnight.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was found dead inside a home at Hawkes Drive about 9.30pm.

Police officers made the terrible discovery after visiting the property to conduct a welfare check.

Several people known to the woman gathered on the street as detectives cordoned-off the home last night.

Investigators spent much of the night at the scene.

They’re yet to reveal any details around the suspected cause of death, but are calling on witnesses or anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

