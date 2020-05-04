3AW
Mystery surrounds discovery of woman’s body in South Melbourne home

32 mins ago
The death of a young woman who was found in a South Melbourne home is being treated as suspicious.

Police were first called to the Park Street property about 2.15pm yesterday.

There, they found the body of a 26-year-old woman.

The circumstances of the woman’s death are yet to be determined.

Homicide detectives are calling on anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

