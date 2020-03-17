NAB building in Docklands evacuated after positive COVID-19 test

NAB’s Docklands headquarters has been evacuated after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

Derrick alerted Tom Elliott to the evacuation on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how many people were in the building at the time.

The bank says the building, located next to Marvel Stadium, will now undergo “pandemic cleaning” with the view to re-opening later this week.

“We have been notified that one of our colleagues on the ground floor at 700 Bourke Street has tested positive for COVID-19,” NAB said in a statement.

“In consultation with health authorities, we are vacating the 700 Bourke Street building and will have it pandemically cleansed. All colleagues from 700 Bourke should go home and continue to work from home. We plan to have 700 Bourke Street ready for colleagues to return to work later this week.”