3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NAB ‘unquestionably strong’ despite fall in profits

2 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Business FeaturedNABPhilip Chronican

The National Australia Bank has followed other big banks and posted a lower full-year net profit.

The $4.8 billion, down 13.6 per cent on last year, was dragged down by previously announced remediation costs of $1.1 billion over the year.

NAB chairman Philip Chronican tells Ross Greenwood they are meeting the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) standards.

“We clearly meet the APRA requirements of ‘unquestionably strong’.

“We feel very comfortable with the strength of the organisation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty/Greg Wood

Ross Greenwood
BusinessMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332