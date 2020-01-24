NAB workers score an extra day’s annual leave to visit bushfire affected areas

NAB employees will receive an extra day of annual leave if they visit fire affected communities.

The bank’s 30,000 permanent employees will be given the extra day’s annual leave to spend money with local businesses.

NAB confirmed the tip to 3AW Mornings.

The idea is to encourage staff to take a long weekend and support communities as they rebuild.

Neil Mitchell explained the bank will put together a list of bushfire affected communities for employees to visit.

“Not a bad idea!” – Neil