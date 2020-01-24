3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NAB workers score an extra day’s annual leave to visit bushfire affected areas

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell

NAB employees will receive an extra day of annual leave if they visit fire affected communities.

The bank’s 30,000 permanent employees will be given the extra day’s annual leave to spend money with local businesses.

NAB confirmed the tip to 3AW Mornings.

The idea is to encourage staff to take a long weekend and support communities as they rebuild.

Neil Mitchell explained the bank will put together a list of bushfire affected communities for employees to visit.

“Not a bad idea!” – Neil 

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.