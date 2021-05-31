3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Naomi Osaka accused of ‘making up the rules’ as she withdraws from French Open

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Naomi Osaka swings a tennis racquet at a ball at Roland Garros

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open.

It comes after the four-time Grand Slam winner declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $US15,000 for skipping a press conference on Sunday.

Osaka withdrew from the tournament saying “the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis”.

On Twitter she said she has “suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018” and the pressure of press conferences gives her “huge waves of anxiety”.

But Nine News tennis reporter in Paris, Craig Gabriel, says media conferences are part of the job.

“For her to make a unilateral decision as she did the other day, refusing to do post match media conferences, is just not right because they’re mandatory, and she was just making up the rules to suit herself,” Mr Gabriel told Ross and Russel.

He says mental health support is available through the tournament, Osaka has refused to engage with organisers.

“The administrators and the French Open hierarchy approached her and asked her to reconsider … from what I understand she wouldn’t even speak to them, she turned her back on them,” Mr Gabriel said.

“The way she has handled this is totally incorrect.

“She needs the media. Just remember all of the endorsements. She’s the highest paid female athlete in the world and those companies that are paying her the big bucks want the attention.”

Press PLAY below for Craig Gabriel’s view

3AW Breakfast sports reporter, Jon ‘Ando’ Anderson, agrees.

“That just goes with the territory. If it’s good enough for Federer and Serena Williams … it’s good enough for Naomi Osaka,” he said.

“At the last press conference, which I think was about a month ago, she had 12 questions, four of which were based on her new sponsor.

“She has to go to press conferences and be photographed with the gear and the rest of it.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of Ando’s thoughts

Image: Tim Clayton – Corbis / Getty

Ross and Russel
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332