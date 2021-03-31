3AW
Narre Warren woman left shaken and angry after her dogs were mauled in their own backyard

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
A Narre Warren woman has been left shaken and angry after her two dogs were mauled in their own backyard.

And the response from council has only left her further incensed.

Steph told 3AW Drive she arrived home on Monday to a commotion.

An American Staffordshire that lives next door, which she rarely sees, had broken through fence palings and then forced its way inside her home and attacked her two dogs.

“The room looked like a massacre,” she said.

Thankfully, after a lengthy ordeal, the dogs were separated.

Steph took her dogs to the vet immediately, with the bill $1800 and climbing.

Steph hasn’t heard from her neighbours since.

To make matters worse, the council then arrived and inspected the property but said there was “insufficient evidence” to determine the dog next door had attacked first.

“Casey Council. Absolutely disgusting,” Steph said.

“They’ve washed their hands of it.

“I have four young children.

“I don’t feel safe having them playing in the backyard now.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

