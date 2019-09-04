Narrow escape for two youths collected by rubbish truck in Broadmeadows

An 11-year-old and 14-year-old made a lucky escape after a misadventure in Broadmeadows this morning.

The pair were at a shopping centre in Dimboola Road when they allegedly got into a dumpster to avoid security just before 4am.

A garbage truck then collected the dumpster and unloaded its contents, including the two youths, into the back of the truck.

The truck drove to it’s next stop which was, ironically, Broadmeadows Police Station, with the pair in the back.

The driver heard the youths yelling to be let out of the truck and the removed them with assistance from police.

The two youths were known to police.

They sustained minor injuries and were assessed by paramedics at the scene.