Police horse assaulted and dozens arrested as anti-mining protest turns ‘nasty’

Police on horses are being used to drive back protesters as delegates try to enter the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Two protesters have been arrested in relation to animal cruelty offences after assaulting a police horse at the protest this morning.

More than 20 other protesters have been arrested by police after gathering early outside the centre for the second day of the conference and blocking attendees from entering.

“Things are really starting to kick-off and get quite nasty,” Channel Seven reporter Nathan Templeton told Ross and John from the scene.

Getting nasty here with climate protesters and police clashing outside Jeff’s shed. Mounted officers now trying to split up the pack. pic.twitter.com/ngYwfYSDlR — Nathan Templeton (@nathantemp7) October 28, 2019

Most of those arrested were blocking access to the building and refused to move when asked.

One police officer sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest a protester and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A protester has also been treated by paramedics on site.

Paramedics treating one protester at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Surprised there aren’t more patients given the violence seen out the front. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/PcHvCiPtGO — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 28, 2019

3AW reporter Pat Mitchell said the protesters are targeting conference attendees when they arrive, and police are having to intervene to help the conference goers enter the building.

“They’re taunting them, trying to get at them and trying to prevent them from coming in,” he told Ross and John.

Protesters shoved by police trying to escort mining industry conference attendees. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/P9VO0Z2CbX — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 28, 2019

Protesters also lashed out a right-wing commentator, Avi Yemeni, who says he attended the protests as a member of the media.

The blockade outside the Melbourne Convention And Exhibition Centre for IMARC getting ugly. @OzraeliAvi told to move on by Police. Says he was particularly insulted by being labelled a “nazi” by climate change activists. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/lNDHYJQCbB — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) October 28, 2019

Some rogue groups linked to the demonstration have threatened to cause traffic disruptions in the city later today.

Eleven groups are involved in the protests, including Extinction Rebellion, the group which shutdown the city in a series of climate protests earlier this month.