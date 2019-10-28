3AW
Police horse assaulted and dozens arrested as anti-mining protest turns ‘nasty’

4 hours ago
3AW News

Police on horses are being used to drive back protesters as delegates try to enter the International Mining and Resources Conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Two protesters have been arrested in relation to animal cruelty offences after assaulting a police horse at the protest this morning.

More than 20 other protesters have been arrested by police after gathering early outside the centre for the second day of the conference and blocking attendees from entering.

“Things are really starting to kick-off and get quite nasty,” Channel Seven reporter Nathan Templeton told Ross and John from the scene.

Most of those arrested were blocking access to the building and refused to move when asked.

One police officer sustained minor injuries while trying to arrest a protester and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

A protester has also been treated by paramedics on site.

3AW reporter Pat Mitchell said the protesters are targeting conference attendees when they arrive, and police are having to intervene to help the conference goers enter the building.

“They’re taunting them, trying to get at them and trying to prevent them from coming in,” he told Ross and John.

Click PLAY to hear Nathan Templeton’s full cross to 3AW Breakfast.

Protesters also lashed out a right-wing commentator, Avi Yemeni, who says he attended the protests as a member of the media.

Some rogue groups linked to the demonstration have threatened to cause traffic disruptions in the city later today.

Eleven groups are involved in the protests, including Extinction Rebellion, the group which shutdown the city in a series of climate protests earlier this month.

