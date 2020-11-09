3AW
National flying firefighting fleet getting off the ground

6 hours ago
The bushfire royal commission’s final report recommended Australia creates a new national aerial firefighting fleet, willing and able to respond to any fire crisis across the country.

The Fox and Coulson families are leading the charge.

“What we are trying to put together is a team on the sidelines that you can call in at any given moment,” David Fox, Chairman of the Linfox Airports Group, told Ross and Russel.

