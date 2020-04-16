3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The three things Australia must..

The three things Australia must achieve before lockdown restrictions can be eased

20 mins ago
latest news

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the national coronavirus cabinet’s attention has “now been turned to the road out” of the COVID-19 pandemic, but warned it will be weeks, if not months, before things return to normal.

Mr Morrison said Australia needs to achieve three things before the national cabinet can roll back lockdown rules.

Australia must increase testing capacity, expand tracing ability and improve local response capabilities to contain outbreaks before any easing of restrictions will be considered.

“The baseline restrictions that we have in place at the moment, there are no plans to change those in the next four weeks,” Mr Morrison said.

States and territories which have introduced tougher social distancing restrictions than the national baseline, like Victoria, may roll them back sooner.

But the Prime Minister warned Australia will not leave the health crisis in the same position it headed into it.

“It will be a different world on the other side of the virus, and there will be many challenges.

“We really do need to prepare ourselves as a country for some very sobering news on the economic front.”

latest news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.