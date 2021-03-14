3AW
Native Australian flowers are being grown overseas and imported for sale

10 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Most Australians assume the eucalyptus, wattle and kangaroo paw flowers they purchase are locally grown, but often that’s not the case.

Native Australian flowers are being grown overseas in locations including Kenya, China, Ecuador and Israel, and imported to Australia for sale.

Chief Executive of Flower Industry Australia, Anna Jabour, says it’s a hidden problem.

“It’s really important we start talking about this issue,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Florists … some of them aren’t aware.”

Ms Jabour says cheaper production costs are fuelling the shift towards overseas flower growing, and warned of health risks which come from imported flowers.

“They get fumigated,” she said.

“They get dipped in Roundup for 20 minutes.”

