Neighbours help catch alleged fire-bug thieves

Eagle-eyed neighbours have helped police track two men wanted over a suspicious fire and burglary in Deer Park overnight.

Neighbours first raised the alarm when they noticing two men leaving a Byrne Street home carrying a television.

They called police, who arrived to find the house alight.

MFB crews contained the fire to the back of the single-storey home.

Meantime, the description of the TV-carrying suspects from neighbours was enough for the officers to track down the culprits.

A Melton West man, 23, and Melton man, 21, are both expected to be charged this morning with burglary, theft and criminal damage by fire.