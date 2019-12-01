Neighbours help catch alleged fire-bug thieves
Eagle-eyed neighbours have helped police track two men wanted over a suspicious fire and burglary in Deer Park overnight.
Neighbours first raised the alarm when they noticing two men leaving a Byrne Street home carrying a television.
They called police, who arrived to find the house alight.
MFB crews contained the fire to the back of the single-storey home.
Meantime, the description of the TV-carrying suspects from neighbours was enough for the officers to track down the culprits.
A Melton West man, 23, and Melton man, 21, are both expected to be charged this morning with burglary, theft and criminal damage by fire.