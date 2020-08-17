3AW
Neil Balme shares some ripper stories to mark 50 years in footy!

1 hour ago
Rex Hunt

It’s 50 years since a tall teenager with flowing locks by the name of Neil Balme played his first senior game for Richmond.

Rex Hunt wanted to acknowledge Balme’s contribution to the game of football, as well as the Tigers.

Balme shared some ripper tales on Footy Nightline, with thanks to Tobin Brothers Funerals.

And as the player, turned coach, turned administrator told Rex, he’s certainly not finished yet.

He’s got another premiership in his sights this year.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview!

Rex Hunt
FootballNewsSports
