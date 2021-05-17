Neil Mitchell: 10 points that should guide how Australia prepares for ‘the next war with COVID’

With Australia currently free of a community outbreak of COVID-19, Neil Mitchell says our attention must turn to preparing for another wave of the virus as winter sets in.

He says Victorians know, better than anyone else in the country, what must done.

“The rest of Australia should listen to us here in Victoria. We know how the virus can escape. We know how it can suddenly devastate the state.

“We know how you can get 700 cases a day, 30 deaths a day.

“We’ve got this lapse at the moment, in the COVID assault. We should be using this lapse, this breathing space, to prepare for the next year, the next war with COVID, and part of it is that quarantine facility. It is urgent!”

The 3AW Mornings host says there are 10 points that should guide Australia’s COVID-19 strategy from here.

The 10 points Neil says should shape how Australia prepares for another wave of COVID-19: