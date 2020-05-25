Neil Mitchell addresses latest controversy involving ‘untouchable Eddie’

Neil Mitchell says he’s “intrigued” by the latest controversy involving “untouchable Eddie” McGuire.

The Collingwood president has found himself in a stoush with Geelong counterpart Colin Carter after McGuire said the Cats should tell the public what happened with Jack Steven, if they wanted to stop the speculation.

Carter said he wondered if McGuire would feel differently if it were a Collingwood player involved.

“But don’t accuse Eddie of a conflict of interest, or anything like that, because he will go feral,” Neil Mitchell said.

Neil Mitchell reflected on details of a previous controversy involving Collingwood that he made public on 3AW, which led to significant backlash from McGuire.

“Eddie went after me,” he said.

Which is why Neil is fascinated by Eddie’s latest stance.

“He now demands Geelong answer everything about Jack Steven, when he took precisely the opposite view when two Collingwood players were named,” he said.

Neil also pointed out that’d been asked “several times” to join the board of Melbourne, but had turned the opportunity down.

“Not while I’m on radio, because it’s a conflict,” Neil said.

