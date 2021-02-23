3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Mitchell alerted to yet another case of contact-tracing gone wrong

2 hours ago
neil mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell alerted to yet another case of contact-tracing gone wrong

Neil Mitchell has been alerted to yet another case of contact-tracing gone wrong in Victoria.

Jonathon told Neil Mitchell he had flown to Sydney for work on February 7, via terminal one at Melbourne Airport.

February 9 is the date where a confirmed case worked at a cafe in terminal 4.

Understandably, Jonathon went about his business untroubled.

He got a call on February 20 from the health department.

“They told me I was a primary close contact and had been exposed to coronavirus,” he explained.

“I wasn’t even at Melbourne Airport on that day.”

He has since isolated as directed and got a test, which was negative.

The health department has since door knocked to make sure he was at home, where he again explained his case.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

neil mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332