Neil Mitchell alerted to yet another case of contact-tracing gone wrong

Neil Mitchell has been alerted to yet another case of contact-tracing gone wrong in Victoria.

Jonathon told Neil Mitchell he had flown to Sydney for work on February 7, via terminal one at Melbourne Airport.

February 9 is the date where a confirmed case worked at a cafe in terminal 4.

Understandably, Jonathon went about his business untroubled.

He got a call on February 20 from the health department.

“They told me I was a primary close contact and had been exposed to coronavirus,” he explained.

“I wasn’t even at Melbourne Airport on that day.”

He has since isolated as directed and got a test, which was negative.

The health department has since door knocked to make sure he was at home, where he again explained his case.

