Neil Mitchell and ACTU president clash over ‘self-protective political gobbledygook’

Neil Mitchell and the president of the ACTU have clashed after Michele O’Neil refused to be drawn on whether aged-care and disability workers should also have their pay subsidized by taxpayers.

Labor has already committed to doing so for childcare workers, should it win the election as expected.

Neil Mitchell asked Ms O’Neil on several occasions whether the union would also push for other sectors to have their pay subsidized.

“What we’re looking for is making sure their wages go up,” she said.

The 3AW Mornings host said Ms O’Neil was “protecting the opposition” by refusing to be drawn.

“Ugh. I give up,” he said.

“Why can’t we just stop the self-protective political gobbledygook.”

