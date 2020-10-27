Neil Mitchell and Fiona Patten clash over controversial legislation

Neil Mitchell and Fiona Patten have clashed over proposed legislation that would make it an offence for relatives of some murder victims to publicly identify them.

The bill is meant to protect the identities of victims in cases where a murder also involves a sexual assault.

But Neil Mitchell said the system was “not broken” and the legislation wasn’t needed.

“The system is working,” he said.

Fiona Patten said there had been a massive “misunderstanding” about the legislation and that rule was already in place, but hadn’t been followed.

Click PLAY below to hear their debate