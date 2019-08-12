Neil Mitchell and TLC for Kids need your help next Wednesday!

Neil Mitchell will dedicate his program next Wednesday to TLC for Kids.

You might remember, late last year, Neil helped raise money to get a specially designed ambulance decked out for terminally ill kids.

It’ll give the sick kids one last trip out of hospital, to the beach, or visit friends, or go to the zoo – whatever they like.

The ambulance is officially good to go!

Now, Neil needs one last bit of help raising money to get it on the road to pay for the trips.

Ambulance Victoria has already volunteered its paramedics for free.

He’ll run a phone donation line on his show on Wednesday, August 21.

There’s already been a $5000 donation!

“It just means so much,” Tim Conolan, CEO TLC for Kids, told Neil on Monday.

“Watching the number plates being put on to the car brought a tear to my eye.

“It’s all coming together.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings