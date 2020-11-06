Neil Mitchell applauds ‘courageous’ MP on leave to focus on his mental health

A senior Liberal MP has announced he is taking leave to focus on his mental health, in a move Neil Mitchell says is brave and positive to do in the public eye.

Benambra MP Bill Tilley said in a statement he would be taking indefinite leave, as the events of 2020 including the bushfires have taken their toll on many, including him.

He said he hoped speaking out publicly would help inspire other men to seek help.

“One: it’s a brave move, it’s a positive move to declare this publicly,” Neil said.

“Secondly it’s a sign of the depth of problems caused by the problem.

“It is courageous.”

Press PLAY to hear his full comments.