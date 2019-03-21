Neil Mitchell asks whether Tim Pallas should have shares in Transurban

It’s been revealed Tim Pallas has shares in Transurban.

While it’s all above board and part of a wider umbrella share portfolio the treasurer is tied to, Neil Mitchell has asked whether it passes the pub test.

“He didn’t know anything about it, he says, but there’s no question he benefits from any improvement in the share price for Transurban and there’s no question they’ve done a very, very good deal with the state government,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I wouldn’t suggest for a moment that Tim Pallas was doing that deliberately, but is there a conflict there?

“Is it acceptable that he has any shares as treasurer?

“Is it acceptable that he has shares in Transurban when you’ve got this sort of deal?”

