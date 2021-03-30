Neil Mitchell backs calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse

Neil Mitchell has backed calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse.

Dandenong Council is warning a plan to end horse racing at the venue and turn it into a new housing estate may create traffic chaos.

The Melbourne Racing Club wants to re-zone the site so it can sell the land and use the money to help with the redevelopment of Caulfield racecourse.

“I reckon it’s a good thing,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Bulldoze it and turn it into something useful.

“It is run down, it is tired.

“You have a race meeting there and two people and a dog turn up.

“It is a waste of good space.”

