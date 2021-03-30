3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Mitchell backs calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell backs calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse

Neil Mitchell has backed calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse.

Dandenong Council is warning a plan to end horse racing at the venue and turn it into a new housing estate may create traffic chaos.

The Melbourne Racing Club wants to re-zone the site so it can sell the land and use the money to help with the redevelopment of Caulfield racecourse.

“I reckon it’s a good thing,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Bulldoze it and turn it into something useful.

“It is run down, it is tired.

“You have a race meeting there and two people and a dog turn up.

“It is a waste of good space.”

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s thoughts

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332