Neil Mitchell backs calls to redevelop Sandown Racecourse
Dandenong Council is warning a plan to end horse racing at the venue and turn it into a new housing estate may create traffic chaos.
The Melbourne Racing Club wants to re-zone the site so it can sell the land and use the money to help with the redevelopment of Caulfield racecourse.
“I reckon it’s a good thing,” Neil Mitchell said.
“Bulldoze it and turn it into something useful.
“It is run down, it is tired.
“You have a race meeting there and two people and a dog turn up.
“It is a waste of good space.”
