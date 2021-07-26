Neil Mitchell calls for new laws as Sydney removalists escape charges

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

The Sydney removalists who spread the Delta strain of COVID-19 at a Maribyrnong apartment complex, sparking an outbreak in Victoria, will not face charges.

A Department of Health investigation into whether there were any breaches of the Public Health and Wellbeing Act or the CHO directions wound up yesterday.

One of the removalists was fined for not wearing a face mask while indoors and not performing strenuous work.

The case was handed to Victoria Police to determine if there were any breaches under other legislation.

Police say they’ve found “no evidence of other offending” and the case is closed.

Neil Mitchell says comments made by several politicians falsely led to expectations the removalists would face charges.

“It has been alleged all along by the government, including the Premier, that they refused to cooperate fully,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s starting to look as if the Health Department has mucked this up … at the very least they’ve briefed the health officials wrong.

“I don’t blame the police. Certain expectations have been set up by the politicians.”

Neil Mitchell is calling for new laws to target people who evade questioning about their whereabouts during COVID-19 investigations.

“I don’t doubt Victoria Police on this one, they’ve been mucked around as much as anybody, so if there’s no case to answer we need new laws,” he said.

“If they did refuse to cooperate, if they tried to cover their tracks, to lie, to mislead while this virus was spreading, they hurt this state. They hurt the people of this state and that in itself means they should face some sort of law.”

3AW Mornings has asked the Health Department for a copy of its investigation into the removalists.

