Neil Mitchell calls in to Denis Walter after truck slams into Montague Street bridge AGAIN
A truck has hit the Montague Street bridge again, blocking traffic outbound in South Melbourne.
The truck became wedged under the bridge about 1.30pm.
It’s since been removed and lanes have reopened.
Neil Mitchell happened to be driving past and called in to 3AW Afternoons.
“The truck was travelling outbound,” Neil said.
“I can tell you it’s done a hell of a lot of damage to the back of the truck, it’s all buckled and concertina.”
Another victim for the Montague St bridge. pic.twitter.com/zWGTfDqgKx
— Docklands News (@Docklands_News) January 23, 2019
All lanes have been re-opened on Montague Street near the bridge. The height of the bridge is clearly signed. Please don’t drive into the bridge. #victraffic
— VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) January 23, 2019