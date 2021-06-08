Neil Mitchell calls on James Merlino to ‘make a name for himself’

Melbourne’s lockdown rules look set to be eased tomorrow, but many restrictions are expected to remain.

Neil Mitchell says the public mood in Victoria has changed, and it’s time for Acting Premier James Merlino to stop telling and start explaining.

“I think it’s time for James Merlino to make a name for himself, to show he’s different to his leader,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It would be great if he accepted responsibility, but that’s not going to happen.

“But at least he can do this — Today he must tell us why, he must explain.

“If gyms are still closed, what is the advice? What is the specific advice? Why are they still closed?

“If we can’t leave the greater Melbourne area, if we do have this 25 kilometre limit, why? What’s the specific advice?

“Perhaps there are very good reasons but you’ve got to tell us why.

“We are sick of being forced and threatened and fined. I think James Merlino has to justify and explain what he’s doing.

“Victorians are not unreasonable people, they’ve shown that. It’s time for this government to trust these people.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s message to the Acting Premier in full