Neil Mitchell calls on newspaper to disclose columnist’s link to government

Neil Mitchell has called on The Age newspaper to disclose Jon Faine’s link to the Victorian government at the bottom of his weekly column.

The 3AW Mornings host said readers should know the former ABC host had been paid to help the Andrews government with a campaign last year.

“They should declare his interest,” Neil Mitchell said.

He said Faine was entitled to write whatever he wished, but said it was important readers had all the facts.

“Jon’s column each week in The Sunday Age has turned into the Dan Andrews’ promotional blurb – it’s quite embarrassing,” Neil Mitchell said.

