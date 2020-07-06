Neil Mitchell says the Premier must accept help from the Australian Defence Force

Neil Mitchell has again called on Daniel Andrews to put aside “whatever it is” that’s stopping him from accepting help from the Australian Defence Force.

The 3AW Mornings host has expressed concern about the logistical handling of the hard lockdown of nine housing towers in Melbourne’s inner north-west due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Premier said police haven’t asked for help and the Australian Defence Force didn’t have the adequate powers required.

Neil Mitchell said that comment showed Mr Andrews “didn’t get it.”

He said the ADF had hundreds of medical staff, chefs and “thousands” of soldiers with COVID-19 training that could be used to help.

“I don’t know if it’s ideology that is stopping him, but something is and he won’t say what,” Neil said.

