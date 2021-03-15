Neil Mitchell calls out ‘fake news’ in radio ratings reporting

Neil Mitchell has congratulated his colleagues on a stellar ratings performance, and called out “fake news” in media coverage of ratings surveys.

The Age printed an old article from a survey from last year in Friday’s newspaper, while Neil Mitchell says other reports were incorrect.

“It has always frustrated me that very few people over the years have actually understood radio ratings or analysed them properly,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“They … would have you believe FM radio is the powerhouse.

“It is not — 3AW is.

“I am going to boast for some of my colleagues and congratulate them, because the rest of the media doesn’t get this.

“Last week, 3AW put in its best first survey ratings performance in 14 years.

“We are humbled. It’s a privilege.”

