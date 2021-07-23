3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Mitchell calls out Martin..

Neil Mitchell calls out Martin Foley over ‘total garbage’ Sydney removalist claim

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell calls out Martin Foley over ‘total garbage’ Sydney removalist claim

Neil Mitchell has called out Victoria’s Health Minister for making “total garbage” comments about the handling of the Sydney removalists who spread COVID-19 in Victoria after breaching the terms of their work permits.

Martin Foley yesterday told reporters the case was being handled by police.

“It’s now been handed to Victoria Police, the operational side of things has to be due process, arm’s length from government,” he said.

“Victoria Police are going through that process and when they have finished that I’m looking forward to the full weight of the law applying to those people.”

But, speaking with Neil Mitchell today, chief commissioner Shane Patton said the case hasn’t been handed to police.

“That’s still a matter that sits with the Department of Health. They have primacy of all of that,” he said.

“That hasn’t been transferred to us.”

Neil Mitchell says Mr Foley’s comments are “total garbage”.

“There’s something strange going on here,” he said.

“The government is controlling it!

“The Minister is using the police as an excuse and they’re not very happy about that, by the sound of it.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s comments in full

Press PLAY below to hear Chief Commissioner Shane Patton on air with Neil Mitchell

 

Speaking at the COVID-19 press conference today, Premier Daniel Andrews said the Department of Health’s compliance team “have or are very close to finalising their work” on the case.

He says it’ll be forwarded to police.

Image (Foley): Nine

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332