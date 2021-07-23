Neil Mitchell calls out Martin Foley over ‘total garbage’ Sydney removalist claim

Neil Mitchell has called out Victoria’s Health Minister for making “total garbage” comments about the handling of the Sydney removalists who spread COVID-19 in Victoria after breaching the terms of their work permits.

Martin Foley yesterday told reporters the case was being handled by police.

“It’s now been handed to Victoria Police, the operational side of things has to be due process, arm’s length from government,” he said.

“Victoria Police are going through that process and when they have finished that I’m looking forward to the full weight of the law applying to those people.”

But, speaking with Neil Mitchell today, chief commissioner Shane Patton said the case hasn’t been handed to police.

“That’s still a matter that sits with the Department of Health. They have primacy of all of that,” he said.

“That hasn’t been transferred to us.”

Neil Mitchell says Mr Foley’s comments are “total garbage”.

“There’s something strange going on here,” he said.

“The government is controlling it!

“The Minister is using the police as an excuse and they’re not very happy about that, by the sound of it.”

Speaking at the COVID-19 press conference today, Premier Daniel Andrews said the Department of Health’s compliance team “have or are very close to finalising their work” on the case.

He says it’ll be forwarded to police.

Image (Foley): Nine