Neil Mitchell chases answers over $4.1 million contract-tracing contract

Neil Mitchell is chasing answers after a screenshot emerged of a $4.1 million contract being offered by the Victorian Government to help with the state’s contact-tracing system.

The tender, which is no longer online, had a start date of August 29.

“Why the hell did the contract only sell a week ago?” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“We’ve been in the middle of this for months.”

The government has since fielded questions at the daily press conference about the contract, saying it would “add’ to the contact system already in place.

Neil Mitchell was skeptical about that response.

