Neil Mitchell clashes with animal rights activist over trespassing tactics in heated exchange

Neil Mitchell has taken 3AW caller “Mel” to task after she defended activists trespassing into farms and accused him of mistreating his own animals.

“Why would you even own an animal if you eat them?” Asked Mel.

She also had farmers in her sites claiming they have been abusing animals.

“They kick them, they stab them in the eye.

“You’ve got no idea Neil, you make me sick,” she said before hanging up.

Neil had questioned the tactic of targeting random farms on a map that had no evidence of animal cruelty.

“It is not researched and substantiated, it is simply targeting people for being farmers, just like you’ve targeted me as being cruel to my dog because I am not a vegetarian.”

