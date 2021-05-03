Neil Mitchell clashes with community leader who says leaving Australians in India is ‘more than racist’

Neil Mitchell has clashed with a community leader who says the federal government’s failure to allow Australian citizens in India to return to Australia is “more than racist”.

Chairman of the India-Australia Strategic Alliance, Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk, said the decision not to allow Australian citizens into the country has left those impacted feeling “like second class citizens”.

He wants Australians in India repatriated immediately.

Neil Mitchell: “So we bring 9000 people. Where do we put them?” Dr Virk: “Put them in the small towns, put them in Darwin or in other places.” Neil Mitchell: “Darwin? It will get into the Darwin community!” Dr Virk: “They’ve got a proper network in Darwin where they can be.” Neil Mitchell: “No. that’s almost full.”

Neil Mitchell says not bringing Australian citizen back to the country is the removal of a basic right, but it’s necessary to keep Australia safe from COVID-19.

“It’s a removal of a right, of course,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“But, do you remember, it wasn’t all that long ago in Victoria you couldn’t go out after nine o’clock at night — That was a basic right trampled.

“This is another one for the right reasons, I’m afraid.

“Australia is in a position which is damn near unique in the world. We are walking around without our masks, without fear, we are leading a normal life which is why we will be super vigilant in who comes into this country and how they’re treated when they come in.”

The 3AW Mornings host said much of the criticism of the pause on flights comes down to Scott Morrison “not selling this well”.

“He needs to focus on these repatriation flights — say we can get them up and going as soon as possible. Get hotel quarantine sorted,” he said.

