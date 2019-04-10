Neil Mitchell clashes with former Catholic priest over protest outside Peter Mac Cancer Centre

Neil Mitchell has clashed with a former Catholic priest who is helping lead a protest against Victoria’s new Voluntarily Assisted Dying laws outside the Peter Mac Cancer Centre.

Neil says it’s “obscene”.

Eugene Ahern rejected suggestions the group was “harassing” people.

However, Neil Mitchell says it was hurtful, regardless.

“It is not the time or place,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW