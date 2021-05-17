Neil Mitchell demands ‘crucial’ answers over Spring Street sex romp allegations

Neil Mitchell says there are several questions that need answering after it was revealed a Labor backbencher was found to be having sex in his office.

Labor says the man is being “counselled” about his behaviour but has shared little other detail.

Neil Mitchell said that wasn’t good enough.

“Arguably, they should name the man,” the 3AW Mornings host said on Monday.

“He is a public official.

“Secondly, if they refuse to do that then we need to know how often this happened, at what time of day, what was he supposed to be doing at the time, was he supposedly working – if he was in the parliament then you’d assume he was – and most importantly, was the participant a member of staff, or any employee of the parliament.

“That is crucial.

“Did he bring an outsider and, if so, under what security arrangement.

“And if it was a staff member of the parliament or the politician, then he’s got a real problem because the whole issue of power imbalance comes into play and workplace behaviour.

“He has behaved atrociously doing this anyway and should be dealt with, but if it involved a staff member or employ of parliament then it’s a much bigger problem and that’s an answer we need to know.”

