Neil Mitchell explains how politicians – of all persuasions – are ‘failing’ Victoria

Neil Mitchell says politicians all over Australia are failing Victorians right now, potentially putting us in danger.

And he’s highlighted that with two examples.

The 3AW Mornings host said the political “posturing” over the location of a purpose-built quarantine facility was infuriating.

He said both the Morrison and Andrews governments should work together to “build the damn thing” as soon as possible.

“They are putting stupid games ahead of their duty and endangering us, potentially,” he said.

“They are failing in their duty.”

The second example involves the proposed site of Melbourne’s second supervised drug-injecting facility.

